Are you in crisis? Bethany Larsen provides victim advocate services at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — The compassion and concern that Grand Canyon Victim Advocate Bethany Larsen has for her clients can be summed up in one sentence — she considers it an honor to be able to sit with them in the middle of their crisis.

“I get the authentic reality of the human experience and there’s no masks,” Larsen said. “People are so genuine and it’s such an honor to be with them in their inner circle and help them. I respect that because the inner circle is usually reserved for only close friends and family. “

In summary, Larsen assists clients in crisis or crime situations helping them research options to make informed decisions to help them move through their adversity.

“Anything from helping them understand their victim rights, the court process, find counseling resources, compensation, restitution or even assistance with unexpected expenses like travel, medical or property damage,” she said.



All services are confidential and Larsen does not offer legal advice but serves as a liaison and can give options and direct clients on how to move forward. The non-profit agency Victim Witness Services (VWS) of Coconino County headquarters is based in Flagstaff and all services are free.

Grand Canyon Victim Advocate Victim Advocate Bethany Larsen's office is housed at the Xanterra Human Resource building in Grand Canyon Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment. Her work cell phone number is (928) 864-9791 and her land line is (928) 638-2730.

As a Certified Grief Recovery Specialist, Larsen, also offers guidance to help clients figure out what they need and direct them to avenues to help them meet that need.

“I can offer solutions and they decide that they need,” she explained.



Classes on grief recovery for emotional management is another service that Larsen provides.



“I use the Grief Recovery Method for emotional management, using tools on how to manage your emotions based on grief as related to change or loss,” Larsen said.

Larsen said serendipity played a big part in 2015 when she first came to the Grand Canyon to work for the Preventative Service Search and Rescue (PSAR) as a seasonal employee and family liaison.



“I was out on a walk and one of the investigative rangers asked if I would be interested in serving as an advocate,” she said. “That launched the collaboration with Victim Witness to provide services at the Grand Canyon.”

Since then, Larsen has been an incredible advocate for the group, according to Victim Witness Service Executive Director Jen Runge.

“She demonstrates whole-person and whole-community grassroots advocacy and we are proud to have her represent VWS at the Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle,” she said.

Runge said VWS wants to reach any victim of crime in Coconino County and having Larsen at the Grand Canyon fits into the overall mission of VWS.

“Each victim is unique and so should every response. Bethany fulfills this goal and she does it with calm, strong leadership and an enormous amount of compassion and empathy for the community she is a part of and serves,” she said.

Human Resource Director for Xanterra, Kathleen Akan said they are grateful for Larsen and the services she offers.

“Bethany provides outstanding support to our area residents who are in need of services from her County agency. Given our remote location, having Bethany here in the community is a major resource for our residents,” she said.

Born and raised in Wyoming, Larsen graduated from Arizona State University where she studied the science behind physical therapy. She then worked for an orthopedic lab while also volunteering for a non-profit organization as a grief recovery facilitator.

Last December Larsen received her Grief Recovery Specialist certification.

Larsen’s office is housed at the Xanterra Human Resource building, but has no connection to Xanterra. Her office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by appointment. Her work cell phone number is (928) 864-9791 and her land line is (928) 638-2730.