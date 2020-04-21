OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 22
Weather  39.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

All Arizona National Forests enact campfire ban

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or stove fire, including fires in developed campgrounds and improved sites is prohibited. Photo/WGCN

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or stove fire, including fires in developed campgrounds and improved sites is prohibited. Photo/WGCN

Originally Published: April 21, 2020 5:52 p.m.

ARIZONA - The USFS Southwestern Region is enacting a campfire ban to protect the health and safety of employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning April 22, igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire will be prohibited on Kaibab National Forest and all other national forests in Arizona until June 30, 2020, or until rescinded.

Forest Service officials said they are taking the necessary steps to ensure first responders are available to safely respond and manage incidents. This campfire restriction will limit fire and medical resources to unwanted human-caused wildfires and reduce firefighter exposure to COVID-19 during the current pandemic.

“While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Acting Regional Forester Elaine Kohrman. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while protecting and keeping employees, the public and our communities safe from the virus and unwanted human-caused wildfires.”

The following is prohibited under the April 22 campfire ban order:

• Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves.

Violating the campfire ban may result in an appearance in federal court, fines, and possible time in jail. Forest visitors will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves, in an area at least three feet from any flammable materials. While these restrictions are in place, the majority of the six national forests in Arizona are still open, and dispersed camping – outside of developed campsites – and other recreation opportunities are available.

Visit the Interactive Visitor Map at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ivm for more information on available activities.

Information provided by USFS Southwest Region

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

New fire restrictions go into effect
Wide-ranging fire restrictions enacted
Fire danger very high at Grand Canyon National Park
Forest Service implements stage 1 fire restrictions on Kaibab
Fire restrictions enacted
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State