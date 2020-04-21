2019 Vikings state football champions recognized

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Members of the 2019 Vikings football team were honored April 16 as the team was added to the list of Williams state championship teams. The Vikings were given a welded sign to place on the three “Home of the Vikings” signs placed at the entrances to Williams.

The Vikings won the 1A State Championship title for the fourth time in school history in November 2019. The team finished the season in style as they nabbed the 1A State Championship game 35-20 over the Superior Panthers.

The game was one of the most challenging of the season for the Vikings as the scrappy Panthers fought the relentless Vikings the entire game.

Although the Vikings always maintained the lead, it wasn’t until the final quarter when Viking Alex Garrett made a 50-yard touchdown run that Vikings fans could rest easy and watch the team take the win.

Several Vikings were honored for outstanding play in the 2019 football season by being selected to the Arizona Interscholastic Association All-Conference teams.

Vikings Chance Pearson was selected at the 1A Conference Player of the Year and Alex Garrett was selected as Offensive Player of the Year. Coach Jeff Brownlee was picked as Coach of the Year.

Players making the 1A First Team include: David Lozano, defensive back/tight end; Dorian Ayala, defensive lineman; John Bryant, defensive lineman; Luis Lara-Arredondo, defensive lineman; Xavier Leonet, offensive lineman; and Kolby Payne, offensive utility/flex player. Pearson and Garrett also made the 1A First Team as running backs and linebackers.

Several Vikings also made the All-Conference Second Team including: Mario Vazquez, defensive back; and Caesar Santana, offensive lineman.

Williams High School welders collaborated with the city of Williams in November 2018 to create the three welcome signs that were placed at the entrances to Williams.

The signs say “Welcome to Williams, Arizona, Home of the Vikings,” and have every state championship listed. The signs, cut to resemble the state of Arizona, also have a large Viking logo and a star to represent the location of Williams in the state.

2019 by the numbers

Aug. 23 Williams 75, Anthem Prep 0

Aug. 30 Williams 14, Pahranagat 20

Sept. 6 Williams 50, Salome 20

Sept. 13 Williams 66, Bagdad 20

Sept. 20 Williams 66, Joseph City 0

Sept. 27 Williams 38, Mogollon 6

Oct. 4 Williams 65, Mayer 8

Oct. 11 Williams - El Capitan FFW

Semi Williams 68, Hayden 6

Final Williams 35, Superior 20