OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Mon, April 20
Weather  31.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo Nation orders protective masks worn on reservation

The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe’s sprawling reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal officials announced Friday, April 17, that the Navajo Department of Health issued an emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe’s sprawling reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. Tribal officials announced Friday, April 17, that the Navajo Department of Health issued an emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 19, 2020 5:05 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe's vast reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The Navajo Department of Health issued the emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe.

The tribe and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service said the number of positive coronavirus tests reached 1,197 as of April 18. The average age of the 44 people whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 is 66.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said all residents should either buy or make masks to comply with the order.

Nez said in a statement on the evening of April 17 announcing the order that tribal officials would consider even more aggressive requirements to curb the coronavirus.

"Some individuals think we're using scare tactics or extreme measures, but we are losing lives here on the Navajo Nation, and I'm going to do everything I can to help save lives," Nez said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Residents of the Navajo Nation, including non-tribal members, are under a daily nighttime curfew. Lockdowns for the next two weekends will prevent them from leaving their homes, except in the case of an emergency, from dusk April 17 until early April 20.

Drive-thru restaurants were ordered closed over the weekend, and people who sell hay, wood, food or other goods from the roadside cannot operate. Gas stations and grocery stores will be open but for limited hours and must regulate the number of people inside.

Navajo police are enforcing the curfews and lockdowns by issuing citations that can carry a fine of up to $1,000 and 30 days in jail. Essential workers are not subject to the restrictions.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Navajo Nation to extend weekend curfew amid coronavirus
Navajo Nation implements new weekend curfews as positive COVID-19 cases rise
Ducey orders hair salons closed amid criticism
Arizona coronavirus cases near 5,000; 184 known deaths now
Arizona governor issues stay-at-home order effective Tuesday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State