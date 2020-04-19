OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Mon, April 20
Weather  31.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona coronavirus cases near 5,000; 184 known deaths now

Chris Lyndberg gives a free lunch to a truck driver March 31, at a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Arizona. The Arizona Trucking Association was giving away 500 lunches from Dilly's Deli to westbound truck drivers in appreciation for delivering medical supplies, food, and other necessities during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Chris Lyndberg gives a free lunch to a truck driver March 31, at a rest area along I-10 in Sacaton, Arizona. The Arizona Trucking Association was giving away 500 lunches from Dilly's Deli to westbound truck drivers in appreciation for delivering medical supplies, food, and other necessities during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Matt York)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 19, 2020 5 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Positive coronavirus tests in Arizona now have reached nearly 5,000 with 184 known deaths, state health officials said April 19.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said the 4,929 cases around the state were 210 more than the April 18 total with seven additional deaths.

The Mohave County Health Department announced April 19 that a person who was in the age 65-plus range died after being hospitalized in the Lake Havasu City area.

They said the case wasn't epidemiologically-linked to another case and also was not travel-related.

Maricopa County, the state's most populous, has the most coronavirus cases with 2,589 with Pima County second at 913.

All of Arizona's 15 counties have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

The Navajo Nation, which extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe.

The tribe and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service said the number of positive coronavirus tests reached 1,197 as of April 18 with 44 known deaths.

Officials said the average age of those whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 was 66.

Most people with the virus experience symptoms such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems can face severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona reports 665 virus cases, 13 deaths
Arizona reports 2nd coronavirus death; Cases now number 152
Maricopa County says coronavirus hospitalizations slowing
Navajo Nation to extend weekend curfew amid coronavirus
COVID-19 test site coming to Williams and Grand Canyon
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State