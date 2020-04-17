OFFERS
Navajo Nation implements new weekend curfews as positive COVID-19 cases rise

(Photo courtesy OPVP)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 17, 2020 10 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise on the Navajo Nation as a new Public Health Order goes into effect placing the Nation on curfew for the next two weekends in April.

The first weekend curfew starts Friday, April 17 at 8 p.m. and ends Monday April 20 at 5 a.m. (MDT).

The second weekend curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, April 24 and will end Monday April 27 at 5 a.m. (MDT)

"Now is the time to prepare for the weekend curfew. If you have everything you need, stay home. If you need groceries, medication, or other essential items, send one person to the store or where ever they need to go and please use masks and protective gloves and wash or sanitize your hands as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who also noted that another Public Health Emergency Order will be issued to require anyone who enters a public facility to wear a protective mask and gloves before entering to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The total number of positive cases on April 16 has reached 1,042, an increase of 121 since April 15, according to the Navajo Department of Health. There were 3,440 negative test results and 41 deaths related to the virus.

The 1,042 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

· Navajo County, AZ: 306

· Apache County, AZ: 147

· Coconino County, AZ: 199

· McKinley County, NM: 203

· San Juan County, NM: 140

· Cibola County, NM: 13

· San Juan County, UT: 12

· Socorro County, NM: 10

· Sandoval County, NM: 12

During a live Facebook update April 15, Nez and Lizer urged members of the Navajo Nation to be prudent with their stimulus funds and to save as much as possible due to the uncertainties of the ongoing pandemic.

“We urge everyone to stay local as much as possible. Please utilize local Navajo businesses as much as possible — they might not offer all of the products you need, but please consider buying local before traveling to border towns and putting yourselves at greater risk due to greater exposure to others. We will win this fight with COVID-19, but we have to do it together and everyone must be a part of the process,” Lizer said.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

