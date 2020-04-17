Deputies investigate stabbing in Gray Mountain

GRAY MOUNTAIN, Ariz. – On April 16, around 3:42 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to Gray Mountain for a report of a fight and stabbing.

Arizona DPS troopers were first on scene and found one subject with minor injuries a short distance from where the incident was reported to have occurred. Shortly thereafter, deputies arriving on scene were advised of and located a stabbing victim and another involved party at a residence in Cameron.



During the investigation, deputies learned that several individuals had been in a vehicle in Flagstaff area earlier in the day. The individuals picked up another person in Flagstaff and began to drive northbound on Highway 89 north. After an argument, the driver pulled over just north of the Thriftway and three people exited the vehicle. A fight ensued between two of the individuals while a third person tried to separate the parties. One of the subjects presented a knife and stabbed the person who was trying to stop the fight, several times. The suspect fled the scene northbound. The stabbing victim was transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center via Guardian Air Ambulance.



The suspect has been identified as a resident of the Tonalea area. The victim who is from the Gray Mountain/Cameron area suffered serious injuries. The case remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. No names are being released at this time, but several felony charges are expected to result from the incident.

