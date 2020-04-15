Williams library opens to allow personal business use of computers
The William Public Library has announced it will partially reopen to allow residents to access computers for basic digital needs.
"With the ongoing hardships created by COVID-19, many citizens who don't have internet access are encountering difficulties taking care of their basic digital needs," the city said in a press release.
Individuals may be required to have their temperature checked prior to admission. Residents who are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus may be denied access to the library at staff's discretion.
The computer usage will be limited to those needing to apply for government assistance, pay bills, file unemployment claims, look for jobs, conduct online banking, and file taxes.
Effective immediately, anyone who needs computer access for personal business needs may set up an appointment for a one hour block of time. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Williams Public Library.
Three public computers will be available, and users will be separated based on social distancing recommendations. Each computer will be sanitized between use.
Anyone who wants to reserve a one-hour block can call (928) 635-2263 for an appointment. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. At this time, all other library services, including checking out books and movies, are still suspended until further notice.
"This is strictly for essential personal business," the statement said. "Gaming, social media, and streaming videos for entertainment purposes will not be allowed at this time."
The library's Wi-fi will continue to be available adjacent to City Hall and the library.
- Letter: Northern Arizona interstate looks like the county dump
- Police: Kingman restaurant worker attacked 2 others, cut own throat
- COVID-19 test site coming to Williams and Grand Canyon
- Veggies galore: Bountiful Baskets brings fresh produce to Williams residents
- U.S. Postal Service, CDC say coronavirus unlikely to be spread through mail
- Northern Arizona Healthcare treating 38 COVID-19 patients, ICU at capacity
- Coconino County reports 252 positive cases and 22 deaths April 14
- Grand Canyon’s Havasupai Tribe seeks aid after loss of tourism from COVID-19
- Williams hotels struggle with loss of tourism
- Camp Civitan to distribute food for children every Friday at Rec Center
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- Westbound I-40 west of Williams closed because of crash
- Winter storm set to drop 9-13 inches of snow in Williams March 18
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Arizona governor calls up National Guard, restricts businesses in Coconino County and others
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: