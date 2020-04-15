OFFERS
Williams library opens to allow personal business use of computers

Williams Public Library and City Hall. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Williams Public Library and City Hall. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 15, 2020 12:44 p.m.

The William Public Library has announced it will partially reopen to allow residents to access computers for basic digital needs.

"With the ongoing hardships created by COVID-19, many citizens who don't have internet access are encountering difficulties taking care of their basic digital needs," the city said in a press release.

Individuals may be required to have their temperature checked prior to admission. Residents who are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus may be denied access to the library at staff's discretion.

The computer usage will be limited to those needing to apply for government assistance, pay bills, file unemployment claims, look for jobs, conduct online banking, and file taxes.

Effective immediately, anyone who needs computer access for personal business needs may set up an appointment for a one hour block of time. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Williams Public Library.

Three public computers will be available, and users will be separated based on social distancing recommendations. Each computer will be sanitized between use.

Anyone who wants to reserve a one-hour block can call (928) 635-2263 for an appointment. Appointments are on a first-come, first-served basis. At this time, all other library services, including checking out books and movies, are still suspended until further notice.

"This is strictly for essential personal business," the statement said. "Gaming, social media, and streaming videos for entertainment purposes will not be allowed at this time."

The library's Wi-fi will continue to be available adjacent to City Hall and the library.

