Flagstaff man allegedly steals dump truck, barricades self
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff man is facing multiple charges after stealing a dump truck and then barricading himself inside the vehicle, authorities said.
Coconino County Sheriff's officials said 27-year-old Tyler Littlefield has been booked into jail on suspicion of theft, criminal damage and resisting arrest.
Littlefield is accused of stealing the dump truck from a Flagstaff landscape company April 11.
Authorities say he then drove it to Grey Mountain, where he stole items from a convenience store.
Littlefield then drove the vehicle back to Flagstaff and was seen driving erratically, going through front yards and driveways and causing damage to property, authorities said.
Sheriff's deputies were called when the dump truck got stuck in the mud.
When they arrived, they reported finding Littlefield barricaded inside the dump truck.
About an hour later, authorities said, Littlefield got out of the truck and was taken into custody.
It was unclear as of April 14 if Littlefield has a lawyer at this time.
