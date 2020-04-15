Coronavirus stimulus checks go out today for some

Over 80 million people will see the coronavirus stimulus checks begin to appear in their bank accounts today.

The IRS announced the initial round of Economic Impact Payments will go out today and through the weekend.

The Economic Impact Payments, as the IRS deemed them, are worth up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples, plus $500 for each qualifying child.

The first round of checks are automatically being deposited into the bank accounts of those who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return and received a refund via direct deposit.

People can go to the IRS.gov website and visit the Get My Payment tool to update any bank information and view the projected date when a deposit has been scheduled. People will need to input your Social Security number and the mailing address on your last tax return

“Get My Payment will offer people with a quick and easy way to find the status of their payment and, where possible, provide their bank account information if we don’t already have it,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

The Get My Payment link is updated once each day, usually overnight.

People who do not typically file tax returns and have not provided the IRS with their bank account information, as well anyone receiving paper checks will have to wait a bit longer, according to the IRS. No checks have been mailed yet, and it is expected to take a few months for all of them to be sent out.

The IRS reminds people that they will never request your personal information by email, text messages or social media.