Veggies galore: Bountiful Baskets brings fresh produce to Williams residents

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Those seeking another option for fresh produce can join Bountiful Baskets in Williams.

The nonprofit organization strives to bring fresh produce to local communities, and is available nationwide. At this time, the Williams site is the only one available in Coconino County.

Participants visit http://www.bountifulbaskets.org every other week starting Monday at noon to Tuesday at 10 p.m. to place their order for the following Saturday.

For $19.50, a person receives a conventional basket of about 40 pounds of produce, a mix of fruits and veggies that are in season.

Bountiful Baskets also has add ons that can be paid for in addition to the conventional basket. Those add ons include packs, such as a roasting pack that included a mix of carrots, cauliflower, potatoes, beets, turnips, onions and peppers for an extra $17, breads, granola, and cases of produce.

Williams follows the “A Week” schedule as listed on the website. The Saturday pick up location is Pine Mountain Plaza behind Family Dollar at 7 a.m.

According to organizer Beth Hudspeth, the COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for fresh produce. She said because the produce is packaged in the fields and shipped straight to locations, it is only handled by two people before it gets to participants. At the pick up site, people don’t even need to get out of the car. Volunteers will load produce for them.

Since the organizaiton is nonprofit, $18 of the contribution goes fully to the produce, with the extra $1.50 per order going to the trucking company for fuel.

More information is available on the website.