Sen. Sylvia Allen joins Williams mayor in delivering care packages
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 3:02 p.m.
Williams Mayor John Moore visited with Sen. Sylvia Allen (R -Ariz.) who, along with Rep. Walt Blackman (R - Ariz.) delivered care packages in support of healthcare providers at North Country HealthCare and staff at Williams Unified School District April 9.
