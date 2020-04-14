OFFERS
Sen. Sylvia Allen joins Williams mayor in delivering care packages

Williams Mayor John Moore visits with Sen. Sylvia Allen (R -Ariz.) in Williams April 9. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 3:02 p.m.

Williams Mayor John Moore visited with Sen. Sylvia Allen (R -Ariz.) who, along with Rep. Walt Blackman (R - Ariz.) delivered care packages in support of healthcare providers at North Country HealthCare and staff at Williams Unified School District April 9.

