Scams proliferate with stimulus checks, unemployment during COVID-19

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Law enforcement agencies are warning residents about the increase in scams proliferating because of the $2 trillion federal stimulus package.

Hackers and scammers are ramping up efforts to steal money and personal information.

The stimulus package is providing direct payments of $1,200 to most adults making up to $75,000, or $2,400 for couples making up to $150,000. It also expands unemployment benefits for laid-off workers.

Scams are common during major disasters and other crisis such as Hurricane Katrina. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned about scams tied to COVID-19 in March.

Agencies advise people to protect themselves and do research before clicking on links providing information on the virus.

Be careful when donating to a charity online or through social media; contributing to a crowdfunding campaign; purchasing products online; or giving up personal information in order to receive money or other benefits. Law enforcement advises to be on the lookout for the following:

Fake CDC Emails. Watch out for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other organizations claiming to offer information on the virus. Do not click links or open attachments you do not recognize.

Be wary of websites and apps claiming to track COVID-19 cases worldwide. Criminals are using malicious websites to infect and lock devices until payment is received.

Look out for phishing emails asking you to verify your personal information in order to receive an economic stimulus check from the government. While talk of economic stimulus checks has been in the news cycle, government agencies are not sending unsolicited emails seeking your private information in order to send you money.

Phishing emails may also claim to be related to: charitable contributions, general financial relief, airline carrier refunds, fake cures and vaccines and fake testing kits

Be cautious of anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19.

Be alert to counterfeit products such as sanitizing products and personal protective wquipment, including N95 respirator masks, goggles, full face shields, protective gowns, and gloves.

More information on unapproved or counterfeit PPE can be found at www.cdc.gov/niosh.

If you are looking for accurate and up-to-date information on COVID-19, the CDC has posted extensive guidance and information that is updated frequently. The best sources for authoritative information on COVID-19 are www.cdc.gov and www.coronavirus.gov. You may also consult your primary care physician for guidance.

The FBI has tips to help stop criminal activity:

Do not open attachments or click links within emails from senders you don’t recognize.

Do not provide your username, password, date of birth, social security number, financial data, or other personal information in response to an email or robocall.

Always verify the web address of legitimate websites and manually type them into your browser.

Check for misspellings or wrong domains within a link (for example, an address that should end in a “.gov” ends in .com” instead).

If you believe you are the victim of an internet scam or cyber crime, or if you want to report suspicious activity, contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov or contact the Williams Police Department at (928)635-4421.