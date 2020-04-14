Police: Kingman restaurant worker attacked 2 others, cut own throat

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred at Sakura Sushi & Grill on Stockton Hill Road on Monday, April 13, in which it was reported that three employees were involved in an altercation that led to serious injuries for all involved.

Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said police responded to the 3505 Stockton Hill Road location at approximately 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, Cooper said officers determined there had been an altercation between three employees. The initial report from police indicated that the employees may have been kitchen staff, and that kitchen utensils may have been used as weapons.

The employees of the Kingman restaurant were seriously injured when one allegedly attacked the other two, one with hot oil and the other with a knife, before cutting his own throat, police said Tuesday.

Cooper said all three employees were seriously injured, and that one suffered life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center, while two were later taken to a hospital in Las Vegas.

Cooper said they didn't immediately know what led to the attacks.

No identities were released but Cooper said all three employees were hospitalized and expected to survive their injuries.

Cooper said criminal charges were pending.