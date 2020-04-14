Northern Arizona Healthcare treating 38 COVID-19 patients, ICU at capacity

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — At Flagstaff Medical Center, where 38 positive COVID-19 patients are being treated and the intensive care unit hovers at capacity every day, many of the health care providers are beginning to feel the pressure of being on the front line.

“The stress is obviously hard for people, it probably hits our intensive care teams the most,” said Derek Feuquay, chief medical officer for Flagstaff Medical Center. “They are not only seeing critically ill people, but they are seeing people die in larger numbers than they are used to seeing.”

Although the hospital is seeing a lower capacity of patients than usual, the intensive care unit is hovering at capacity every day with 42 of 68 beds filled as of April 9.

“It is not normal for us to have this many patients on ventilators that are requiring the prolonged amount of ventilation they are requiring,” he said.

Feuquay said the ICU staff is also seeing patients younger than normal who have no previous medical history.

“It is different in that a lot of patients that we see that die are often older with a lot of medical comorbidities,” he said.

The hospital has 55 ventilators, with 38 currently in use. The hospital also has additional ventilators that can be resourced from other areas of the hospital and from community surgical centers. However, the number of ventilators is not as big of concern as finding the highly trained staff to operate them.

“There are plenty of people in the hospital who can do ventilation or run them, but the more complicated modes of ventilation is where we need our pulmonary intensive care doctors, of which we have a limited number,” Feuquay said.

Despite the dire situation seen daily, the ICU staff saw a glimmer of hope last week when they extubated their first COVID-19 patient.

“We are happy about that,” said Josh Tinkle, chief administrative officer at Flagstaff Medical Center. “As you know these people are requiring prolonged time on the ventilator given the nature of the ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) they are struggling with with COVID.”

Tinkle said it is a victory to come off a ventilator, but those patients still have a long road to recovery.

“There’s a lot of people who will develop critical illness myopathy,” he said. “There will be a lot of patients who will have stays in skilled nursing facilities, long term acute care facilities. You are not going to spend two weeks on a ventilator and go right back home and back to the life you had before, even a young person.”

As the only Level I trauma center in Northern Arizona, Flagstaff Medical Center is receiving critical ill COVID-19 patients from around the region. The intensivists and nursing staff are seeing some relief with more stable patients now being transported to southern Arizona as part of a statewide-COVID-19 transfer center.

“That aim is to help distribute these patients across all available critical care beds across the state,” Tinkle said.

As the hospital continues to see a large influx of COVID-19 patients from the Navajo and Hopi Reservations, Northern Arizona Healthcare recently acquired a fixed-wing aircraft stationed in Winslow to bring patients to Flagstaff Medical Center and other valley area hospitals.

As the Arizona National Guard arrived in Tuba City and Chinle, Flagstaff Medical Center helped assess the situation but was unable to contribute any medical providers, said Flo Spyrow, chief executive officer with Northern Arizona Healthcare.

“Honestly, we need our staff here right now, especially our intesivists,” she said. “What we are finding is the patients that are needing to be transferred are the ones that are ventilated, so we need that staff here to treat.”

Medications

Feaquay said the most critical patients need a higher than usual amount of medications to fight the virus, and the hospital pharmacy is working to stay ahead of the demand.

He said those patients arrive in severe respiratory distress and need to be intubated, which requires sedation medications, narcotics for pain and neuromuscular blockers.

“We are finding that these patients who are mechanically ventilated are really burning through sedation and neuromuscular blockers at a higher rate than normally seen,” he said.

Testing

Northern Arizona continues to deal with a shortage of coronavirus test kits. Because of the limitation, Coconino County and Flagstaff Medical Center are following a tiered system to determine who will be tested.

Currently patients who are critically ill, patients who are symptomatic in a long term care facility, those who are hospitalized and those who are a high risk for decompensating are being tested, said John Mougin, chief quality officer for Northern Arizona Healthcare.

Other people who display more mild symptoms are encouraged to stay home and isolate from others.

“As the supply changes, we will adjust our approach,” Mougin said. “We are exhausting every route we know.”