Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 15
55.0
MVD to be closed four days
Shutdown to last April 17- 21

A virtual concept of the new Motor Vehicle Division location located in the former Harkin’s Theater building in west Flagstaff. (Photo/ADOT)

Originally Published: April 14, 2020 3:01 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The replacement of an obsolete computer system will require a complete shutdown of all Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division services from 5 p.m. Friday, April 17, through Tuesday, April 21.

This shutdown is a total interruption to all services provided at MVD offices, through Authorized Third Party providers and online at ServiceArizona.com.

When it becomes operational, the new system will broaden the number and type of services available online any time. The AZ MVD Now application that has been available for several years through ServiceArizona.com will expand to approximately 30 services.

Information provided by ADOT

