Five candidates file for three council seats

Ballots will be cast for candidates running for Williams City Council and mayor at the Aug. 4 Primary Election. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Ballots will be cast for candidates running for Williams City Council and mayor at the Aug. 4 Primary Election. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 4:13 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With the April 6, deadline now behind them, five candidates have officially filed to run for three Williams City Council seats in the Aug. 4 Primary Election. One candidate is running for the position of mayor.

According to Williams City Clerk Pam Galvan, John Moore is the only candidate for mayor. Michael

Cowen, Craig Fritsinger, Frank McNelly, Dawn Trapp and Michael Vasquez are running to fill three council seats.

Moore has served as mayor of Williams since June 2008. His term is set to expire Dec. 31. On April 3, Moore announced he would be suspending his campaign as a Congressional candidate for Arizona’s District 1 because of emerging demands that the COVID-19 virus is placing upon him and his duties as mayor. On April 6, Moore filed paperwork to run for the position of mayor.

“If you need anything, I will be a candidate for mayor,” he said.

Cowen, McNelly and Trapp currently hold council seats and are seeking re-election. Fritsinger and Vasquez have both run as candidates for council in previous elections.

The primary takes place Aug. 4, and the general election is set for Nov. 3.

