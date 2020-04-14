Editorial: Your support of local journalism is more important than ever

In these unprecedented times, Williams-Grand Canyon News is thankful for the opportunity to serve our community by providing local coverage of the pandemic and how it is impacting our town — businesses and residents.

Like other small businesses, the News is also facing difficult times. We are asking for your continued support through subscriptions, advertising and donations.

You might have seen on the Williams News website that the paper is asking for donations to help the newspaper remain available. These donations help offset some of our revenue loss in circulation due to newspaper sales being down at the moment. For those who have already donated, we want to say thank you.

Please show your support of local journalism and again, thank you for letting us serve you with coverage and advertising from the community we love.