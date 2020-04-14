Do you feel unsafe at home?

Does someone in your home make you feel scared, threatened, controlled or intimidated?

Do you need support? You aren’t alone.

Victim Witness Services offers free and confidential services for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Victim Witness Services:

Available 24/7 at (928) 774-1414 (No police report required) or text (928) 525-4182

Northern Arizona Care and Services after assault:

Call (928) 527-1900

Northland Family Help Center:

Offers a 24/7 shelter.

Call (928) 527-1900