OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 15
Weather  55.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Camp Civitan to distribute food for children every Friday at Rec Center

Children enjoy being sprayed off with a water hose during the annual Summer Rec program at Williams Rec Center. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

Children enjoy being sprayed off with a water hose during the annual Summer Rec program at Williams Rec Center. (Loretta Yerian/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 14, 2020 3:07 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Camp Civitan has stepped up to provide food for Williams’ children who are out of school during the stay-at-home order.

Every Friday, Civitan employees will be providing lunch and dinner to be distributed in front of the Williams Recreation Center at 300 W Railroad Ave. Pick-up time is noon to 2 p.m.

According to Civitan CEO Dawn Trapp, families can park in front of the rec center and staff will bring meals to each child 18 and under. The children do not need to be students of Williams schools.

Trapp said the group wanted to assist Williams Unified School District with food distribution since no food was distributed on Fridays

“We realized for some of them three days was too long to go without meals,” she said.

Anyone 18 and under can also pick up meals at Williams Elementary-Middle School (WEMS) Monday-Thursday from 10 - 11 a.m.; the Shell gas station on SR64 10:30-11:15am; the Valle Travel Stop 11-11:45 a.m.; and Maine Consolidated School 10:45-11:30 a.m.

If anyone has trouble making it to pick-up spots they can call WEMS at (928) 635-4428.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Camp Civitan to provide food at Summer Rec, provides jobs for adults with disabilities
Brandon Millspaugh serves up good food, good times at Summer Rec
Letter: You can help fight childhood hunger locally
Around the Canyon: week of Jan. 9
Around the Canyon: Week of July 11
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State