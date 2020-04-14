Camp Civitan to distribute food for children every Friday at Rec Center
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Camp Civitan has stepped up to provide food for Williams’ children who are out of school during the stay-at-home order.
Every Friday, Civitan employees will be providing lunch and dinner to be distributed in front of the Williams Recreation Center at 300 W Railroad Ave. Pick-up time is noon to 2 p.m.
According to Civitan CEO Dawn Trapp, families can park in front of the rec center and staff will bring meals to each child 18 and under. The children do not need to be students of Williams schools.
Trapp said the group wanted to assist Williams Unified School District with food distribution since no food was distributed on Fridays
“We realized for some of them three days was too long to go without meals,” she said.
Anyone 18 and under can also pick up meals at Williams Elementary-Middle School (WEMS) Monday-Thursday from 10 - 11 a.m.; the Shell gas station on SR64 10:30-11:15am; the Valle Travel Stop 11-11:45 a.m.; and Maine Consolidated School 10:45-11:30 a.m.
If anyone has trouble making it to pick-up spots they can call WEMS at (928) 635-4428.
