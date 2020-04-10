Bill Shepard Field lights up every night to honor 2020 PHS seniors

Prescott High School has not forgotten, or abandoned, its Class of 2020 seniors.

Proof: Beginning Wednesday night, Athletic Director Missy Townsend switched on the stadium lights at the new Bill Shepard Field to honor the Class of 2020.

At the military hours of 2020 — 8:20 p.m. — the high-tech bulbs that illuminate the bright blue Badger field without spreading light pollution to surrounding neighbors shined for 20 minutes. It was a means of spotlighting the seniors whose school year was cut before they were able to partake in the milestone celebrations of their achievements while students in the Prescott Unified School District.

The spark behind the lighting idea was Prescott High School Art Department Chairman Amanda Chartier, who borrowed from other schools across the country wrestling with how best to offer public recognition to their high school seniors. The plan is for the stadium lights to be turned on every night at the same hour and for the same 20 minutes until the Class of 2020’s scheduled May 22 graduation night.

In the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, high school graduation ceremonies throughout the greater Prescott region are expected to be postponed. Officials, though, are clear they are brainstorming with students and faculty advisors on how to host a similar group affair once safety restrictions are lifted.

Area high school seniors have expressed hope that they can have some type of finale group commemoration before they head off to college, the military or the workforce.

“We’re looking for any ways we can creatively honor our seniors … this is neat for our seniors, and it can be done from a distance,” Superintendent Joe Howard said of the nominal-cost project.

For Townsend, this is a simple, yet meaningful gesture that doesn’t require her to even leave her home.

“This is a great way that we can physically show our seniors that we care about them,” Townsend said of the lighting that allows anyone who wishes to drive by and offer their own shout out to the soon-to-be graduates. “It’s a sign of hope, a sign of love. That’s why I’m excited about it.”