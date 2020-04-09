OFFERS
Prescott Airport to follow Gov. Ducey order for passengers to self-quarantine when arriving from COVID-19 hotpots

From April 12 through May 4, United Airlines has suspended flights between Prescott and Los Angeles because of “emerging challenges in California,” says a news release from the City of Prescott. Daily flights to and from Denver are expected to continue as usual. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Cindy Barks, Special to the Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 9, 2020 4:30 p.m.

Starting at midnight Wednesday, April 8, passengers flying into the Prescott Regional Airport from coronavirus (COVID-19) hotspots will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

That is based on an April 7 executive order from Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, which states, “In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, (Ducey) today issued an executive order to increase quarantine guidelines for out-of-state travelers entering Arizona.”

Under the order, anyone who travels to Arizona from an area with “substantial community spread” of COVID-19 must immediately isolate or quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Currently, those areas include New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, although Prescott Airport Director Robin Sobotta said the areas could change based upon information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An April 8 City of Prescott news release explains that prior to boarding a flight to Prescott (from Denver or Los Angeles), inbound passengers will be notified by the airline that those entering Arizona from places of community spread – “including but not limited to the New York and the Tri-State area” – must immediately isolate or self-quarantine.

“They have an obligation to self-quarantine,” Sobotta said of the passengers arriving from areas of greatest impact. “They must immediately depart the airport and self-quarantine.”

Signs in the Prescott Regional Airport terminal will notify passengers of that requirement. The signs, which are being posted at midnight Wednesday, state: “Effective immediately, the airport will comply with Executive Order 2020-24 on ‘Requirements for individuals traveling to Arizona.’”

Along with the information about immediately self-quarantining, the signs will direct passengers to the Yavapai County Health Department at 928-442-5103 for information on the CDC’s areas of greatest impact.

The governor’s executive order does not apply to: airline employees; military personnel; healthcare workers; human services personnel; workers conducting essential infrastructure operations; and workers providing essential governmental functions.

“However, these people should follow guidelines from the CDC to minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19, such as wearing non-surgical masks,” the city’s news release adds.

The governor’s order states that any person who violates the order “may be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor and subject to a fine not to exceed $2,500.

