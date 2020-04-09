OFFERS
Fri, April 10
Graffiti ‘artist’ rescued after fall from storm drain near Prescott

A 26-year-old man was rescued after falling from a storm drainage off Highway 89 near Prescott April 4. (Photo/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

A 26-year-old man was rescued after falling from a storm drainage off Highway 89 near Prescott April 4. (Photo/Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

Originally Published: April 9, 2020 9:22 a.m.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Around 3:30 p.m. April 4, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) responded for a call from a 26-year-old Prescott man who indicated he had fallen from a ‘tunnel’ resulting in a broken leg and upper body cuts and bruises.

The location was off Highway 89 just outside of Prescott, heading towards Wilhoit. While deputies and EMS crews were responding, the injured subject was kept on the line with dispatchers in order to monitor his consciousness and level of pain. Personnel arrived approximately 20 minutes after the initial call, utilizing GPS coordinates from the cell phone call.

With EMS personnel and a medical helicopter on standby, personnel from the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team’s (YCSRT) Backcountry Unit arrived in short order to secure the subject, triage injuries and get him to the roadway safely. During this time, Highway 89 was closed to allow emergency vehicle access. Just after 6 p.m., the subject was loaded into an ambulance and transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott.

During the rescue, it was learned the subject had been ‘tagging’ inside the drainage tunnel. The man slipped on a mossy surface and fell into the ravine suffering a broken leg. He was cited for a Criminal Damage Violation. A bag of spray cans was recovered.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

