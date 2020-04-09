Column: Northern Arizona Healthcare accepting PPE donations

Hello, caring community partner –

As the saying goes, “It takes a village.” Northern Arizona Healthcare deeply appreciates the generous food donations we are receiving for our employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has not only nourished our bodies but fed our spirits, encouraging us in each day that we have the honor to care for patients and families.

Your generosity has inspired us! In this unusual time, we recognize the blessing, and we also recognize that there are community food needs greater than ours. Food banks, shelters and local schools are experiencing great need and we have a chance to help. For this reason, and to keep our existing patient population and staff as safe as possible per CDC guidelines, we must continue to limit the number of people coming to the hospital. That said, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center will no longer accept food and beverage donations without prior coordination with representatives of Donations Sub-Group of our Internal Preparedness Team.

Instead, we ask those who want to donate food to share it with other organizations working tirelessly to feed our communities. Again, please consider community food banks, shelters, schools and other groups providing meals for children in underserved families. Other sources to contact are Meals on Wheels America and senior centers and services.

Thank you for keeping our friends and neighbors nourished and healthy during these difficult times. And can we say that our staff love seeing signs in yards and those given to us for our walls! Knowing the community supports us really lifts our spirits coming to and from work.

If your establishment still wants to show support for frontline health care workers, please consider offering discounts or gift cards for them. To do this, please email the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation at Foundation@NAHealth.com or call (928) 773-2093. Please mail gift card donations to the Foundation at 1030 N San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ, 86001, or deliver them between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. In the Verde Valley, they may deliver to VVMC’s loading dock at 269 S. Candy Lane, Cottonwood, AZ, 86326.

Other ways you can assist Northern Arizona Healthcare

Northern Arizona Healthcare appreciates the outpouring of support and requests to help our hospitals during the COVID-19 crisis. Community members are welcome to donate extra personal protective supplies. Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation will accept donations of the following items at 1030 N. San Francisco St., Flagstaff, AZ, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays:

• N95 masks

• Surgical masks

• Homemade masks

• Face shields

• Safety goggles

• Safety glasses

• Medical gloves

• Surgical gowns

• Tyvek suits

• Hand sanitizer

• PDI wipes

• Clorox wipes

We will sanitize all personal protective items before using them in the hospital.

Northern Arizona Healthcare thanks you for your kindness, generosity and support.

It’s a New Era at NAH shaped by a rapidly changing industry driven by experience, quality and the cost of care. In the New Era, NAH is committed to creating an amazing experience for our partners – the colleagues, physicians, providers, patients and other organizations who collaborate to support the health and wellness of our families, friends and neighbors.

NAH is improving health, healing people by providing always better care to every person, every time across the healthcare continuum through services at Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center – Sedona Campus, Northern Arizona Healthcare – Camp Verde Campus, Northern Arizona Healthcare – Village of Oak Creek, Northern Arizona Healthcare Medical Group – Flagstaff, Verde Valley Medical Clinic, the Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, Northern Arizona Healthcare Orthopedic Surgery Center, EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine, Weight Management Clinic, the Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona, Guardian Air and Guardian Medical Transport. We also provide comprehensive imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services throughout the region. Many of the services we provide, including The Taylor House and Valley View Care, receive major funding through the Northern Arizona Healthcare Foundation.

For more information on NAH programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH on Facebook by searching Northern Arizona Healthcare Flagstaff and Northern Arizona Healthcare Verde Valley. Follow NAH on Instagram by searching Northern Arizona Healthcare.