OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Page man arrested for urging killings of Navajo over virus

(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 8, 2020 11:56 a.m.

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in northern Arizona have arrested a man for writing a racist social media post accusing Navajo people of carrying the coronavirus and calling for their deaths.

The Page Police Department announced April 7 that 34-year-old Daniel Franzen was taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to incite an act of terrorism.

Police say they received reports April 6 of a Facebook post that urged people to use "lethal force" against the Navajo community because they were "100 percent infected" with COVID-19.

Investigators say they traced the post to Franzen. He was booked into Coconino County jail.

It was not known if Franzen had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A police spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

In a statement, Page police said any unlawful hate speech will be "aggressively investigated." Authorities also said that anyone who makes retaliatory threats against the suspect would be subject to investigation as well.

The city of Page borders the Navajo Nation, the nation's largest Native American reservation.

The tribe has had more than 426 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths on its reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck in Flagstaff
Wrongfully arrested Flagstaff man offers to settle for $350K
Manhunt cancelled: Texas fugitive arrested in Grand Canyon National Park
Cops arrest two during raid<br>
Cops arrest two during raid<br>
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State