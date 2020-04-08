Healthy baby elephant born at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials at Reid Park Zoo in Tucson are celebrating the birth of a baby elephant.
Zoo officials say the baby was born April 6 to Semba, a 30-year-old African elephant, and that it weighed nearly 300 pounds after 22 months of gestation.
Officials described the baby elephant as "healthy, standing and nursing."
The baby wasn't given a name immediately.
Semba has given birth before but zoo officials said during her pregnancy that she was being closely monitored through physical exams, blood work and ultrasounds.
Dr. Sue Tygielski, the zoo's director of zoological oerations, said Semba's labor went smoothly and that there were no complications.
The new calf expands the zoo's elephant herd to six, including the baby's parents, two older siblings and an adult female.
The zoo is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
