Williams Veterinary Clinic open with modifications for COVID-19

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Despite Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay at home executive order, the Williams Veterinary Clinic continues to operate as an essential service for Williams area residents and their pets.

The clinic is open to the public, but is only seeing animals that are injured or ill. Wellness exams are being postponed at this time. Anyone wanting to visit the clinic must call ahead.

Clinic Director Traci Fulkerson said every precaution is being taken to keep staff and customers healthy. She said the clinic is being disinfected between each visit.

“They need to call us first from the car, because we need to make sure the clinic is empty of any other people,” Fulkerson said.

The clinic is still pet dispensing medications and food, but staff will now run a credit card over the phone and deliver items to waiting vehicles.

Fulkerson said clinic staff is taking safety precautions by wearing protective personal equipment at the facility.

“We are all masked up and taking every precaution as far as Clorox cleanup, bleaching things down — right down to our door knobs,” she said.

If a customer doesn’t want to come into the clinic, the staff will meet them at the door.

Fulkerson said the clinic has received several calls asking whether the coronavirus can be transmitted from pets to humans.

“We’ve had a few instances where people are concerned that dogs and cats can carry it (coronavirus), but there are no validated studies at this time,” she said. “Once we hear from the CDC (Center for Disease Control), WHO (World Health Organization) or the AVMA (American Veterinary Medical Association) of anything different we will let people know.”

Fulkerson said the clinic is maintaining its regular hours. The clinic’s hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

“We will stay open barring nobody getting sick,” she said. “If they can use hand sanitizer and a mask before coming in, that’s a plus.”

If a pet needs to be seen, the clinic has a few policies they have implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If an owner or family members is sick, it is best to stay home and not risk spreading an illness to clinic employees or other customers. Call ahead if an animal needs to be seen. Clinic staff will schedule a time for pets to be seen. When coming to an appointment, practice good hygiene. Properly wash hands for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer and wear a mask if possible.

As always, have a good emergency plan for pets. If someone else has to take care of a pet, have a bag prepared with essentials. This includes vaccine records, medical information for each pet, emergency contact information, vet clinic phone number, medications, food, leashes and collars, and any other items a pet could need.

More information is available at http://www.williamsveterinaryclinicaz.com/ or by calling the Williams Veterinary Clinic at (928) 635-5392.



The clinic is located at 122 South Third Street in Williams.