Williams Salvation Army continues to serve neighbors in need during crisis

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Salvation Army has been on the front lines of major disasters around the globe for 120 years and is uniquely equipped to respond in times of crisis, so as the COVID-19 situation constantly changes, the Salvation Army continues to serve our neighbors in need in the Williams area.

Currently, the Salvation Army is providing canned food, clothing, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, outdoor equipment, assistance with heating bills, veterans services, prayer services, support groups and Bibles to those in need.

Goods are subject to availability. Those in need of assistance or food items can make an appointment with Cindy Rioux at (928) 221-3577. Volunteers are currently distributing food from the Rodeo Barn in Williams. Distribution takes place on Wednesday and Thursdays.

The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help with donations of food, toilet paper, dental hygiene products and, most importantly, monetary donations. Monetary donations give the Salvation Army the flexibility to meet the most urgent needs at any given time.

Those wishing to donate can call the Salvation Army office at (928) 221-3577 to set up an appointment, to lessen person-to-person contact.

The Salvation Army would like to thank the city of Williams, Mayor John Moore and volunteers from Ash Fork, Seligman and Williams.

The Salvation Army in Williams operates out of the Hope for the World building located at 117 West Route 66, Suite 125 in Williams. Regular hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has been helping Arizonans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services for more than 125 years. By providing food for the hungry, clothing and shelter for the homeless, disaster and heat relief, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, and opportunities for underprivileged children, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 50 centers of operation across the state. Approximately 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army are used to support its life-transforming social services. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities,” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately-funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit Arizona.SalvationArmy.org, and follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and ##COVID19 and #FightForGood.