OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Williams Salvation Army continues to serve neighbors in need during crisis

The Williams Salvation Army is accepting appointments for those who would like to pick-up food items located at the Rodeo Barn. Appointments can be made with Cindy Rioux at (928) 221-3577. (Photo/The Salvation Army)

The Williams Salvation Army is accepting appointments for those who would like to pick-up food items located at the Rodeo Barn. Appointments can be made with Cindy Rioux at (928) 221-3577. (Photo/The Salvation Army)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 1:55 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Salvation Army has been on the front lines of major disasters around the globe for 120 years and is uniquely equipped to respond in times of crisis, so as the COVID-19 situation constantly changes, the Salvation Army continues to serve our neighbors in need in the Williams area.

photo

Volunteers set up food items for distribution April 7 at the Williams Rodeo Barn. (Photo/The Salvation Army)

Currently, the Salvation Army is providing canned food, clothing, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, outdoor equipment, assistance with heating bills, veterans services, prayer services, support groups and Bibles to those in need.

Goods are subject to availability. Those in need of assistance or food items can make an appointment with Cindy Rioux at (928) 221-3577. Volunteers are currently distributing food from the Rodeo Barn in Williams. Distribution takes place on Wednesday and Thursdays.

The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help with donations of food, toilet paper, dental hygiene products and, most importantly, monetary donations. Monetary donations give the Salvation Army the flexibility to meet the most urgent needs at any given time.

Those wishing to donate can call the Salvation Army office at (928) 221-3577 to set up an appointment, to lessen person-to-person contact.

The Salvation Army would like to thank the city of Williams, Mayor John Moore and volunteers from Ash Fork, Seligman and Williams.

The Salvation Army in Williams operates out of the Hope for the World building located at 117 West Route 66, Suite 125 in Williams. Regular hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army has been helping Arizonans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services for more than 125 years. By providing food for the hungry, clothing and shelter for the homeless, disaster and heat relief, senior activity and outreach, adult rehabilitation, and opportunities for underprivileged children, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at more than 50 centers of operation across the state. Approximately 82 cents of every dollar donated to The Salvation Army are used to support its life-transforming social services. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities,” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately-funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit Arizona.SalvationArmy.org, and follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and ##COVID19 and #FightForGood.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Salvation Army seeking bell ringers
Salvation Army seeks holiday bell ringers
Salvation Army seeks bell ringing volunteers through Christmas
Community calendar: week of December 13
Williams Senior Center ramps up activities for spring
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State