Wildfire south of I-40 contained

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Fire crews from Kaibab National Forest, Ponderosa Fire Department and Sherwood Forest Fire Department have contained a wildfire located south of Interstate 40.

The fire is located near Beacon Hill, south of Davenport Lake and is around 15 acres in size.

“It is not growing. They have people all the way around it,” said Bob Blasi, Fire Information Officer for Kaibab National Forest.

Blasi said that the fire is south of the railroad tracks and does appear to be primarily burning on Forest Service land.

Additional units from Sherwood Forest Fire Department and Ponderosa Fire Department also responded.

“They were able to stop the forward progress,” Blasi said.

Forest officials said the cause of the wildfire is yet to be determined and will be under investigation.

Kaibab National Forest stated that no prescribed fires have been scheduled at this time because of COVID-19.

“Especially since it’s sensitive to pulmonary and respiratory conditions,” Blasi said. “There are no prescribed fires, piles or otherwise scheduled at all.”