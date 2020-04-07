Senior spotlight: Cordell Wilson
Cordell Wilson is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams and Ash Fork since kindergarten.
Cordell has played basketball at the high schools.
Some of Cordell’s favorite classes at WHS and AFHS were math and P.E.
“Math is pretty easy for me,” he said.
Cordell said Mr. Martin in Ash Fork was helpful and encouraging, even after he moved away.
Cordell’s best memories are his trips with the basketball team and going to the state tournament. He said he also enjoyed homecoming at WHS.
Outside of class, Cordell worked at McDonalds.
For fun, Cordell enjoys playing basketball, hanging out with friends and walking around town.
“I like looking at the lights and watching the people walk around,” he said.
After graduation Cordell plans to attend school at NAU or possibly another school depending on scholarship opportunities. He qualifies for the Lumberjack Scholarship.
He is interested in studying business, although he is undecided.
