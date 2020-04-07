OFFERS
Senior spotlight: Cooper Heap

Cooper Heap is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Cooper Heap is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 3:39 p.m.

Cooper Heap is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since kindergarten.

He has been involved with basketball and National Honor Society at the school

His favorite classes were P.E. and Mrs. White’s English classes.

He said he liked classes with Ms. Kaur, Mr. Echeverria and Mr. Brownlee.

“It was cool to watch her (Ms. Kaur) transition from India,” he said. “She was always super kind to the students.”

His best memories are from his senior year — hanging out with friends and having free lunch hours.

Outside of school, Cooper has worked at Bearizona for the past four years. He is on the maintenance crew and has helped build some of the animal enclosures.

“I learned a lot from that,” he said.

He likes to ski and hunt in his free time.

After graduation, Cooper plans to go on a two-year mission for his church and then attend to NAU on a Lumberjack scholarship.

He is unsure of what he will study at NAU. He has an interest in criminal justice and law enforcement.

