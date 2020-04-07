OFFERS
Parents of children who died in creek-crossing face charges

The Rawlings family. (GoFundme)

The Rawlings family. (GoFundme)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 2:07 p.m.

GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) — The parents of children who died after they were swept away by floodwaters are facing criminal charges, according to local media reports April 5.

Daniel and Lacey Rawlings face the charges in Gila County in connection with the deaths of the children on Nov. 29 after they were swept away when the truck they were in was trying to cross surging flood waters in Tonto Creek, county Undersheriff Mike Johnson told KSAZ-TV.

The bodies of 5-year-old Colby Rawlings and his cousin, Austin Rawlings, also 5, were found downstream a day after the truck driven by Colby's father was swept away while trying to cross the creek about 75 miles northeast of Phoenix. Willa Rawlings, 6, was found two weeks later in Roosevelt Lake. Willa and Colby's parents, Daniel and Lacey Rawlings, and four other children were rescued.

KSAZ and Azfamily.com reported that Daniel Rawlings, the father of Colby and Willa Rawlings, is being charged with 10 counts of reckless manslaughter and child or vulnerable adult abuse, according the Gila County court records.

The TV stations say court records show the mother, Lacey Rawlings, is facing seven counts of child or vulnerable adult abuse.

Residents of the region have been pushing for a bridge over the river crossing for years

