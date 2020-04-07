OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Meals to Kids: Tusayan, Grand Canyon PTA partner to provide meal service to community children

While practicing social distancing and CDC guidelines, volunteers help deliver meals to children in the Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle areas. (Veronica R. Tierny/WGCN)

While practicing social distancing and CDC guidelines, volunteers help deliver meals to children in the Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle areas. (Veronica R. Tierny/WGCN)

By V. Ronnie Tierney, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 12:52 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — To ensure children up to 18 years of age have access to a well-rounded breakfast and lunch, the town of Tusayan, in partnership with the Grand Canyon PTA have been working diligently to provide meals to children on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Meals are currently being delivered to Grand Canyon Village, Tusayan and Valle.

“We are thankful for the volunteers that come together and assemble the meals and then go out and deliver them to the neighborhoods,” said volunteer Peg Lyle. “One parent stated that the meal deliveries are a highlight of their children’s day.

Tusayan Vice-Mayor Brady Harris, said the town recognizes the immense pressure that parents face in these uncertain times.

“The Tusayan Town Council wants everyone to know that we are here for you,” he said. “Whether it's lunches and computers for your kids or food on your table, we will do everything in our power to help you through these trying times.”

The food is stored in the IMAX refrigeration, where it is also prepared, in an environment that is sanitary and safe.

Every weekend morning five to six volunteers prepare approximately 180 lunches for food distribution.

“Not only is this a priority for the Tusayan Council, because of food, it also helps create a consistent positive interaction for the kids,” Harris said.

Additionally, Harris wanted to thank all volunteers for their selfless efforts to aid the community.

“We will get through this together and only together will we succeed,” he said.

“A big shout-out to Cherie Benefield, Jenifer Schoch and Peg Lyle for being there with me 100 percent of the way,” he added.

The food delivery program began March 20 and will continue as long as it is sustainable. The town has set aside funding to continue the weekend lunch program as long as necessary. It is funded by the town, in collaboration with the Grand Canyon Food Pantry.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Volunteers distribute GC community food baskets
Tusayan Food Bank provides food for residents during COVID-19 shutdowns
Holiday spirit shines bright in Grand Canyon community
Grand Canyon School provides grab and go meals for students
Grand Canyon Food Bank provides necessities to struggling residents
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State