Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 08
La Tienda: Plaza Bonita now offering grocery delivery service

Plaza Bonita Mexican Restaurant is located in Tusayan on Highway 64. (Photo/WGCN)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 12:51 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — For residents who are concerned about Gov. Ducey’s recent Stay-at-Home order, one business in particular has stepped up to address this need. Plaza Bonita Mexican Restaurant located in Tusayan, is now offering a grocery option in addition to the current menu takeout and delivery service.

Customers in Tusayan, Grand Canyon Village and Valle may now order an array of grocery items by way of an order form, available at the restaurant, or via email from plazabonitagc@hotmail.com. The delivery fee, which is the same amount for menu items and grocery items, is a flat rate of $6 per delivery. However, if customers order $25 or more for menu items, or $30 or more for groceries, the delivery service is free.

Plaza Bonita’s “store” or “la tienda” in Spanish, was created by utilizing the restaurant’s connections with their current distributors as a means to procure fresh food items as well as cleaning supplies and other household items such as toilet paper for their customers.

“If our food providers can continue to sell to us and especially during these difficult times, why not offer the public what we have?” asked Plaza Bonita Manager Alex Arceo.

As growing concerns regarding COVID-19 force residents to restructure their lives to spend more time at home, Plaza Bonita is keeping up with the times.

The service has been available since the last week of March, as the restaurant has been working to perfect the current system of ordering, which is based on availability of items. The restaurant has created a mailing list for customers who anticipate using the service regularly. The staff will be sending out an updated version of available items every Monday to ensure customers are aware of which items are available for the week ahead.

So far, Arceo said the demand is moderate, and the restaurant recommends using the online ordering option.

“We cannot operate the same way a store does, we need time to prepare orders for people. That is why we are working by appointment,” he said.

Walk-in orders are not as reliable, as items may not be available to customers who have not reserved them ahead of time.

As far as the offerings go, the list is quite extensive, and offers customers an array of fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, condiments, and other home goods such as napkins. Customers may even treat themselves to such gourmet items as fresh crab meat, chorizo, or bagels with a side of fresh cantaloupe. With stay-at-home orders in place, now is the time for those who enjoy cooking at home to take advantage of the current situation, and Plaza Bonita is happy to assist.

“It is gratifying to know that we can provide a service that might be useful to many people, especially those that are following the advice to stay home,” Arceo said.

More information is available from Plaza Bonita at www.plazabonitatusayan.com or email plazabonitagc@hotmail.com. Plaza Bonita is located along Highway 64 in Tusayan.

