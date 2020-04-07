Grand Canyon locals: Incident Management Team answers community questions after park closes

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park Incident Management Team met April 1 following the announcement that the park had been closed due to concerns from COVID-19.

During the conference call, which was made available to the local community, the park’s management team gave an update on COVID-19 cases within the state, county and park. They confirmed there was one positive case within Grand Canyon Village.

“This has been and continues to be a challenging time for us. This is unlike anything we’ve faced before. It impacts everyone a little bit differently, but as a community I hope that we will continue to pull together and help each other through the coming days and weeks,” said Lisa Carrico, deputy superintendent of operations and resources at Grand Canyon National Park.

Carrico said the closure of the park to the public will not restrict those living within the national park.



“There will be continued access to the park for community members for essential services,” Carrico said. “We will continue to work with all of you to assure to do everything we can to support you as you live your lives within the community.”

As of April 1, there were three task force management teams within the park — park operations, a community task force and an isolation/quarantine task force.

NPS Chief Ranger Matthew Vandzura was available to answer community member’s questions, which included how the park would be identifying locals accessing the park.



“Mostly we are going to be operating on an honor system,” he said. “We’re not locking the place down. The park is closed to visitors and we’ll do our best to make sure that everybody in the local community and in the park have what they need. If that doesn’t work, we’ll try something else.”

The park said hiking trails will remain closed the public and local community.

“If you’re a local resident you will still be allowed to utilize the rim trail system and other Greenway trail systems that are here,” Vandzura said.

Vandzura said there is no curfew in place at the park.

Additionally, the park reminded the public that the Grand Canyon Clinic has a screening process in place for those who may need to be tested.

Residents with questions can contact the park via email at grca_incident_team@nps.gov.

