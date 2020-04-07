Grand Canyon Community Church to live-stream Easter service April 12
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A Grand Canyon tradition since 1935, the annual Easter Sunrise Service at Mather Point will not take place.
Easter Service
Communion: April 7, 7 p.m.
Easter Service: April 12, 11 a.m.
Canyon Kids: April 12, noon
The Grand Canyon Community Church will live-stream its Easter Service on April 12 at 11 a.m.
A brief children’s church teaching called “Canyon Kids” will take place at noon.
A special live-stream communion and teaching time for Holy Week Tuesday will take place on April 7 at 7 p.m.
The interdenominational Easter Sunrise Service has remained a prominent Grand Canyon tradition at the Grand Canyon. Once attended by crowds of over 3,000 people and broadcast across the U.S. via radio. The worship service still draws over 1,000 people every year who experience the inspirational celebration.
To connect, go to the Grand Canyon Community Church (GCCC) Facebook Page. You may also email or call with any questions to Pastor Bob Beaver at (928) 638-2340 or macpastorbob@embarqmail.com.
More information is available at www.grandcanyoncommunitychurch.org.
