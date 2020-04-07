OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon Community Church to live-stream Easter service April 12

The annual Easter Sunrise Service is a long-standing tradition held at Mather Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. This year, Grand Canyon Community Church will live-stream an Easter service April 12 at 11 a.m. To connect, login to the church's Facebook page. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

The annual Easter Sunrise Service is a long-standing tradition held at Mather Point on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. This year, Grand Canyon Community Church will live-stream an Easter service April 12 at 11 a.m. To connect, login to the church's Facebook page. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By V. Ronnie Tierney, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 7, 2020 12:57 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A Grand Canyon tradition since 1935, the annual Easter Sunrise Service at Mather Point will not take place.

Easter Service

Communion: April 7, 7 p.m.

Easter Service: April 12, 11 a.m.

Canyon Kids: April 12, noon

The Grand Canyon Community Church will live-stream its Easter Service on April 12 at 11 a.m.

A brief children’s church teaching called “Canyon Kids” will take place at noon.

A special live-stream communion and teaching time for Holy Week Tuesday will take place on April 7 at 7 p.m.

The interdenominational Easter Sunrise Service has remained a prominent Grand Canyon tradition at the Grand Canyon. Once attended by crowds of over 3,000 people and broadcast across the U.S. via radio. The worship service still draws over 1,000 people every year who experience the inspirational celebration.

To connect, go to the Grand Canyon Community Church (GCCC) Facebook Page. You may also email or call with any questions to Pastor Bob Beaver at (928) 638-2340 or macpastorbob@embarqmail.com.

More information is available at www.grandcanyoncommunitychurch.org.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

79th annual Easter Sunrise Service this Sunday at Mather Point
Celebrate Easter at Grand Canyon March 31-April 1
South Rim: Easter Sunrise Service at Grand Canyon
Grand Canyon Community Church to host Easter sunrise service at Mather Point
Guest Column: 80th Easter Sunrise service to be at South Rim
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State