Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gov. Ducey issues order halting evictions for small businesses

Gov. Doug Ducey passed an executive order halting owners from evicting small businesses because of an inability to pay. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 12:32 p.m.

PHOENIX⁠ — Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order April 6 halting evictions in the state for small businesses and nonprofits that are unable to pay rent due to financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order also encourages commercial landlords to defer rent payments for small business tenants facing economic hardship due to COVID-19 and consider waiving all fees and interest associated with late payments. Under the order, evictions will be halted until May 31, 2020.

“Arizona is grateful to the many landlords who are already working as good partners with small businesses during these challenging times,” said Ducey. “This order helps ensure no small business or nonprofit will face eviction due to COVID-19 and that landlords and small businesses work in partnership to make sure we get through this emergency together. There’s more work to do to ensure Arizona’s small businesses can make it through this public health emergency. As we continue to prioritize public health, we will continue to do everything in our power to support those in our small business and nonprofit communities serving us.”

Today’s order builds on previous actions to delay the enforcement of eviction action orders for renters impacted by COVID-19. In addition, on March 30, Ducey announced a cooperative agreement with the state’s banks to protect small businesses and families from eviction and foreclosure. Banks also committed to expediting the application and approval of small business loans as part of the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program signed into law on March 27.

More information on Arizona actions related to COVID-19 can be found HERE.

The Arizona Commerce Authority has gathered resources to support businesses and employees as they help combat the spread of COVID-19. Businesses impacted by COVID-19 can access information on programs including loans to maintain payroll and disaster assistance loans through the Small Business Administration. More information can be found HERE.

Read the Executive Order HERE.

