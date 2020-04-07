Forest Service amends second phase 4FRI request for proposals

NORTHERN ARIZONA. — The U.S. Forest Service has issued another amendment to the Four Forest Restoration Initiative Phase 2 Request for Proposals.

The amendment, issued March 31, will assist in attracting the industry needed to accomplish crucial forest restoration treatments in northern Arizona, the USFS said in a media release.

The amendment better balances risk to industry and the government, reaffirms the Forest Service’s commitment to a quantity of 605,000 acres over 20 years at the time of award, and adds flexibility for offerors to define acreage quantities yearly over 20 years, they said.

“We’ve heard the questions and concerns. The feedback on the RFP was crucial and we think this amendment addresses the concerns, while maintaining the strategic intent and objectives of the contract that were originally outlined by the Forest Service and Partners,” said Elaine Kohrman, acting regional forester for the Forest Service Southwestern Region.

Changes to the Solicitation primarily include the following:

• Converted the contract type so the Forest Service can place orders for at least 605,000 acres over 20 years at the time of award, and giving the Forest Service and Contractor the flexibility to add up to 213,000 additional acres to the contract for a total of up to 818,000 acres over 20 years.

• Added flexibility for offerors to define the quantities of acres they’ll be issued each year over 20 years.

• Updated cancelation ceiling to apply to the total acres ordered for the entire 20- year contract period.

• Added new sections to clearly describe how work is planned, funded, scheduled, and administered over the 20-year contract.

• Removed Construction Work Items and Optional Service Work Items related to timber stand improvement and steep slope logging. This simplifies the solicitation and allows offerors to focus on the core service work.

• Retained Optional Service Work Items related to Task Order Preparation and provided further clarification about these work items.

• Streamlined and condensed the evaluation factors and criteria.

“Amendment six represents a substantial improvement to the RFP by providing greater clarity for industry,” said David Tenney, State Forester, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “With this amendment, the RFP now reflects a Forest Service commitment to at least 605,000 acres at the time of award and provides more flexibility for the bidders to define annual acreage quantities, allowing industry to align wood supply with their own business plans.”

The FS has re-opened the question period and will also host a virtual pre-proposal conference for potential offerors on April 14. RFP proposals are due May 5, 2020 and estimated contract award is September 2020.

The solicitation seeks to mechanically thin between 605,000 and 818,000 acres in portions of the 4FRI area over the course of 20 years. This RFP process is occurring through a partnership with the Salt River Project, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Arizona Commerce Authority, and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Information provided by the USFS.