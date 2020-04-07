OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 08
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Forest Service amends second phase 4FRI request for proposals

A contractor works on a task order in Kaibab National Forest in December 2018. The U.S. Forest Service has extended the closing date of the RFP for Phase 2 of 4FRI. (Photo/Kaibab National Forest)

A contractor works on a task order in Kaibab National Forest in December 2018. The U.S. Forest Service has extended the closing date of the RFP for Phase 2 of 4FRI. (Photo/Kaibab National Forest)

Originally Published: April 7, 2020 1:26 p.m.

NORTHERN ARIZONA. — The U.S. Forest Service has issued another amendment to the Four Forest Restoration Initiative Phase 2 Request for Proposals.

The amendment, issued March 31, will assist in attracting the industry needed to accomplish crucial forest restoration treatments in northern Arizona, the USFS said in a media release.

The amendment better balances risk to industry and the government, reaffirms the Forest Service’s commitment to a quantity of 605,000 acres over 20 years at the time of award, and adds flexibility for offerors to define acreage quantities yearly over 20 years, they said.

“We’ve heard the questions and concerns. The feedback on the RFP was crucial and we think this amendment addresses the concerns, while maintaining the strategic intent and objectives of the contract that were originally outlined by the Forest Service and Partners,” said Elaine Kohrman, acting regional forester for the Forest Service Southwestern Region.

Changes to the Solicitation primarily include the following:

• Converted the contract type so the Forest Service can place orders for at least 605,000 acres over 20 years at the time of award, and giving the Forest Service and Contractor the flexibility to add up to 213,000 additional acres to the contract for a total of up to 818,000 acres over 20 years.

• Added flexibility for offerors to define the quantities of acres they’ll be issued each year over 20 years.

• Updated cancelation ceiling to apply to the total acres ordered for the entire 20- year contract period.

• Added new sections to clearly describe how work is planned, funded, scheduled, and administered over the 20-year contract.

• Removed Construction Work Items and Optional Service Work Items related to timber stand improvement and steep slope logging. This simplifies the solicitation and allows offerors to focus on the core service work.

• Retained Optional Service Work Items related to Task Order Preparation and provided further clarification about these work items.

• Streamlined and condensed the evaluation factors and criteria.

“Amendment six represents a substantial improvement to the RFP by providing greater clarity for industry,” said David Tenney, State Forester, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “With this amendment, the RFP now reflects a Forest Service commitment to at least 605,000 acres at the time of award and provides more flexibility for the bidders to define annual acreage quantities, allowing industry to align wood supply with their own business plans.”

The FS has re-opened the question period and will also host a virtual pre-proposal conference for potential offerors on April 14. RFP proposals are due May 5, 2020 and estimated contract award is September 2020.

The solicitation seeks to mechanically thin between 605,000 and 818,000 acres in portions of the 4FRI area over the course of 20 years. This RFP process is occurring through a partnership with the Salt River Project, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Arizona Commerce Authority, and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.

Information provided by the USFS.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Is 4FRI taking shape yet?
Biomass decision on hold as Forest Service opens second phase of 4FRI
Sinema dissatisifed, requests Arizona forests be thinned
Pressure mounts for second large-scale 4FRI thinning contract
Treatment continues on Kaibab despite slow 4FRI progress
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State