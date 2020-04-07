First Things First offers early childhood resources during coronavirus crisis

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As everyday life continues to change becasue of the COIVD-19 pandemic, there are many routines that need to be adjusted. Work, school, and grocery shopping are some of the big ones.

First Things First (FTF), an early childhood agency, is making an effort to ensure that Arizona’s youngest residents are still getting a strong foundation.

FTF is Arizona’s early childhood agency, created in 2006. Focusing on children from birth through age five, they help fund early education and health programs.

With the changes that have occurred over the past weeks, FTF has decided to compile a new set of resources for families of young children. These are intended to remind families of the importance of early childhood education and give them ideas to foster their children’s development despite additional obstacles that may be present during the coronavirus crisis.

“Everyday moments matter most when it comes to young children’s development,” reads the introduction to its parent resource document.

The agency has also collected a number of tools to help explain what is happening to young children. As with many difficult questions, the recommendation is, at its core, to keep explanations simple and age-appropriate. One example is the suggestion to tell children, “We’re taking a break from playing with others so we can all stay healthy,” (First Things First parent resource).

These tools are available on the website, firstthingsfirst.org, along with more general parenting sources. The website also provides information on how to access the Birth to Five Helpline, which offers free parental support and guidance from early childhood experts through phone, text, and email.

Currently, many resources are still in the process of being created. As time goes on, First Things First has stated they hope to continue to put out more information to help parents of young children.