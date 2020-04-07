Easter prayer planned for Williams community

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Members of the Community United Methodist Church and Family Harvest Church in Williams plan to hold a community prayer service from their vehicles on Easter Sunday, April 12.

Organizers said the event is open to the public. Those who would like to participate should plan to meet on Ninth Street at the Family Harvest Church at 4 p.m. Participants will remain in personal vehicles in order to follow the social distancing guidelines.

"We are getting together and if anybody wants to participate they can. We are all staying in our own separate vehicles," said Lucy Adams, a member of Community Methodist Church.

Adams said church members have been in contact with Williams Police Department to ensure that the event would be allowed under the new guidelines.

"We don't want people to panic or wonder what is going on," she said. "We are going to be driving through town praying."

Adams said the purpose of the event is to pray for those who have lost their jobs as well as anyone who is impacted by the coronavirus.

"That's what we're doing, we're just praying for this whole situation," she said.

The event is following the lead of The Bridge Church in Flagstaff.

"Cathy Probst's daughter is the one whose church (The Bridge) did this, so she asked if we could," Adams said.

Those wishing to participate should meet on Easter Sunday, April 12 at 4 p.m. on Ninth Street in Williams.