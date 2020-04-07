Coconino County and city of Williams close playgrounds and ramadas
WILLIAMS, Ariz. —Coconino County closed all playgrounds, basketball courts, ramadas (including picnic tables and barbecue grills) and restroom facilities managed by Coconino County Parks and Recreation April 4.
The city of Williams also closed all city playgrounds and ramadas along with the bathroom facilities at Cataract and Buckskinner Parks effective April 4.
The closure will be in effect until further notice as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic and in response to the Governor’s office latest guidance on essential services.
County sites include Fort Tuthill County Park, Raymond County Park, Sawmill County Park and Peaks View County Park. Louise Yellowman County Park in Tuba City has already been closed to the public.
Coconino County Parks and Recreation encourages the public to engage in responsible physical and social distancing. Parks, natural areas and trails managed by Coconino County will remain open for public enjoyment; this excludes Louise Yellowman County Park.
More information is available at Coconino.AZ.Gov/Parks.
