PRENT Thermoforming donates face masks to Flagstaff Medical Center

PRENT Thermoforming is helping fill the demand for personal protective equipment with a recent donation of 2,200 face masks to Flagstaff Medical Center.

"Face masks are part of the front line of defense against the threat of COVID-19," said Northern Arizona Healthcare in a statement. "The current pandemic means an urgent demand for masks in our Northern Arizona Healthcare facilities and the communities we serve. Medical professionals, as well as people who are ill, need masks to ensure their own and others’ health and safety during this crisis."

On March 31, representatives from PRENT Thermoforming's Flagstaff facility met with Josh Tinkle, chief administrative officer of Northern Arizona Healthcare, at Flagstaff Medical Center. There, they donated 2,200 face masks to ensure that providers have access to proper personal protective equipment, or PPE, as they work to address COVID-19 and its increase in northern Arizona.

PRENT Thermoforming is the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of custom plastic, rigid thermoform packaging for the medical, electronics and consumer industries.

“We heard there was a need so we wanted to reach out to our partners in the community to see how we could help,” said Senior VP of Marketing of PRENT Thermoforming Mark Rothlisberger. “You guys are fighting the good fight over there.”

"On behalf of our more than 3,000 colleagues and providers, and the patients and families we have the honor to serve, Northern Arizona Healthcare thanks our amazing local partner for this unprecedented act of generosity during this difficult time. We truly believe that we are all “better together,” and today PRENT has led by example," NAHC said.

Information provided by Northern Arizona Healthcare