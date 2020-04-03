Moore suspends run for Congress to focus on hometown
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Williams Mayor John Moore announced April 3 that he will suspend his campaign as a Congressional candidate for Arizona’s District 1 because of emerging demands that the Covid 19 virus is placing upon him and his duties as mayor.
“This entire Congressional campaign was about my desire to serve the citizens of District 1, the people of Arizona, and the country as a whole. Service is in my blood and it’s what drives me from day-to-day. I was elected to be the mayor of Williams and I have proudly held that job for the past 12 years — and it ain’t over yet,” Moore stated.
Moore went on to say that Williams is in the crossroads of the pandemic. He said he plans to devote his time and attention to making sure Williams is taken care of during this time.
“With the coronavirus gaining strength throughout the nation, especially right here in Coconino County, and with a major Interstate in our front yard and the number one tourist attraction in the world just a few miles north of us, even though it’s temporarily closed, Williams literally finds itself in the crossroads of this pandemic, not to mention the needs and challenges that our local residents are facing,” he said. “Given the attention that running a Congressional campaign requires, I believe my current constituents deserve to have a mayor who is not distracted by a campaign and is devoting his full attention to their needs during this emergency. Therefore, I am suspending my Congressional campaign for Arizona District 1. Thank you to all who supported my bid these past few months.”
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Obituary: Russell C. Lambert
- Little change expected in Williams following Ducey's stay at home order
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Arizona reports 665 virus cases, 13 deaths
- County Board of Supervisors urge Interior Secretary to close Grand Canyon National Park
- First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported
- Williams High School senior spotlight: Madi Olson
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Westbound I-40 west of Williams closed because of crash
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: