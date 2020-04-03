OFFERS
Moore suspends run for Congress to focus on hometown

John Moore, mayor of Williams, Arizona, announced his intentions to run for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Oct. 7. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

John Moore, mayor of Williams, Arizona, announced his intentions to run for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Oct. 7. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: April 3, 2020 4:39 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Williams Mayor John Moore announced April 3 that he will suspend his campaign as a Congressional candidate for Arizona’s District 1 because of emerging demands that the Covid 19 virus is placing upon him and his duties as mayor.

“This entire Congressional campaign was about my desire to serve the citizens of District 1, the people of Arizona, and the country as a whole. Service is in my blood and it’s what drives me from day-to-day. I was elected to be the mayor of Williams and I have proudly held that job for the past 12 years — and it ain’t over yet,” Moore stated.

Moore went on to say that Williams is in the crossroads of the pandemic. He said he plans to devote his time and attention to making sure Williams is taken care of during this time.

“With the coronavirus gaining strength throughout the nation, especially right here in Coconino County, and with a major Interstate in our front yard and the number one tourist attraction in the world just a few miles north of us, even though it’s temporarily closed, Williams literally finds itself in the crossroads of this pandemic, not to mention the needs and challenges that our local residents are facing,” he said. “Given the attention that running a Congressional campaign requires, I believe my current constituents deserve to have a mayor who is not distracted by a campaign and is devoting his full attention to their needs during this emergency. Therefore, I am suspending my Congressional campaign for Arizona District 1. Thank you to all who supported my bid these past few months.”

