Ducey orders hair salons closed amid criticism

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — After mounting criticism, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered hair and nail salons, barbers and other businesses that provide personal services to close to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The new order from the governor takes effect at 5 p.m. April 4 and comes after he refused for weeks to clarify that shops where clients and staff must be close together needed to shut down to protect public health. Also on the new closure list are massage parlors, tattoo parlors, barber shops and tanning salons.

He also ordered playground equipment and basketball courts at parks and apartment and hotel swimming pools closed.

The governor’s office also provided guidance related to the following services, which are considered essential and may continue operations:

• Personal hygiene services including in-home services such as assistance with bathing and cleaning for vulnerable adults and those who are disabled.

• Daycare centers providing care for individuals with children serving in any essential services category.

• Hotels and motels, to the extent used for lodging, including RV Parks, and hotel and motel restaurants providing delivery or carryout food services.

• Respite and palliative care.

The decision came amid heightened pressure on the governor, including a tweet from Democratic U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton's chief of staff, Seth Scott, who said he was told by the governor's office April 3 that small businesses should hire a lawyer if they didn't understand if they were affected.

Ducey's list of "essential services" is very broad and has drawn criticism from many mayors. Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans last week ordered salons closed in her city, risking pushback from the governor that never came.

Coconino National Forest closes some hiking trails

In other developments April 3, Coconino National Forest closed popular hiking trails and day-sites among the scenic red rocks of Sedona because of a large numbers of hikers and a failure to practice social distancing.

Sites to be closed indefinitely include the Bell Rock, Cathedral Rock and Courthouse Vista trailheads and the Beaver Creek day-use site, forest officials announced April 2.

The closures were made in coordination with Sedona and Verde Valley officials concerned about the possible effect on local health and emergency services, the forest said. Red Rock District Ranger Amy Tinderholt said "the unfortunate reality at these locations during this pandemic has been continued high use, causing crowds to form and people lining up just to hike or get to the end of the trail."

People wanting to visit Sedona "should stay home and reschedule for another time," Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty said March 31 in a statement. "We cannot afford to risk the capacity of our local hospitals or the lives of our healthcare workers and vulnerable citizens because people want to take a vacation."

The forest said it will issue citations to anyone who ignores the closures.

Current cases in Arizona reaches 1,769

Meanwhile, the Phoenix City Council voted down a measure April 2 that would have closed trails in the city's parks.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported another nine virus-related deaths April 3, bringing the total to 41. The number of cases statewide is now 1,769.

Navajo Nation to fine curfew violators

On the Navajo Nation, tribal President Jonathan Nez said anyone found violating a reservation-wide nighttime curfew will be cited and fined starting April 4. That includes both tribal members and non-members.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Associated Press reporters Paul Davenport and Terry Tang in Phoenix and Felicia Fonseca in Flagstaff contributed to this report.