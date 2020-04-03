OFFERS
241 positive cases of COVID-19 on Navajo Nation, 1,796 negative tests reported

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez provides a COVID-19 update via Facebook Live March 31. The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., seven days a week. (Screenshot/NHO)

Originally Published: April 3, 2020 5:10 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center, reported 241 total positive tests for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation as of April 2.

This is an increase of 27 cases since April 1. There is now a total of eight confirmed deaths on the Nation related to COVID-19. They also reported that there is an overall total of 1,796 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19.

photo

As of April 2, the Navajo Nation reported 241 total positive tests for COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. More information is available at https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. (Screenshot/NHO)

The 241 confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Navajo County, Arizona: 104

Apache County, Arizona: 22

Coconino County, Arizona: 63

McKinley County, New Mexico: 16

San Juan County, New Mexico: 25

Cibola County, New Mexico: 4

San Juan County, Utah: 7

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to push for more test kits and for on-site laboratory testing to be made available on the Navajo Nation, which would increase testing and expedite the processing of results.

“The Navajo Police will start issuing citations soon for individuals who violate the curfew that’s in place. We’re seeing higher number each day because people continue to go out into public. The only way we’re going to beat the virus is to stay home as much as possible,” said Nez, who continued efforts on April 2 to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assess additional sites on the Nation for medical stations.

“We need everyone to fight for our frontline workers by staying home as much as possible and practicing social distancing. The sooner all of us stay home and follow the preventive measures, the sooner we will begin to see a decline in new cases. Our prayers are with all of our Navajo people each day as we continue the fight together,” Lizer stated.

The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew does not apply to essential employees reporting to or from duty, with official identification and/or a letter of designation from their essential business employer on official letterhead which includes a contact for verification.

More information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources is available at the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President

