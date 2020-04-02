Joseph City High School choir overcomes social distancing
Originally Published: April 2, 2020 6:55 p.m.
The Joseph City High School Momentum Choir didn't let social distancing and a school closure keep them from performing together. Danny Beck arranged the performance "In the Dark of Midnight" virtually by the singers. The choir recently received a Superior rating at its regional festival, accoridng to choir teacher Andrew Foree.
