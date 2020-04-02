OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, April 03
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Joseph City High School choir overcomes social distancing

The Joseph City High School Momentum Choir continues to perform despite school closures and social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo/JCHS)

The Joseph City High School Momentum Choir continues to perform despite school closures and social distancing because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo/JCHS)

Originally Published: April 2, 2020 6:55 p.m.

Related video

2020 Joseph City High School virtual choir performance

The Joseph City High School Momentum Choir didn't let social distancing and a school closure keep them from performing together. Danny Beck arranged the performance "In the Dark of Midnight" virtually by the singers. The choir recently received a Superior rating at its regional festival, accoridng to choir teacher Andrew Foree.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Excel closing its doors in June
Arizona mayors pressure governor to issue stay at home order
Orange Crush: Williams Vikings outgun Fredonia, 52-8
Vikes, Lady Vikes take on Joe City, Part II
Final weeks of fine tuning at Grand Canyon School
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State