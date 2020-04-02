OFFERS
Watch: Gov. Ducey to host virtual town hall at 6 p.m. April 2

A COVID-19 town hall conversation with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will air live and commercial free on more than 50 local TV, radio stations and news websites statewide, allowing all Arizonans to be part of a shared dialogue. (Daily Courier)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: April 2, 2020 3:39 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 2, 2020 6:39 PM

Arizona COVID-19 Town Hall by Governor Doug Ducey

Television and radio broadcasters from around Arizona are joining together to air a town hall conversation with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Thursday night, April 2, 2020. The broadcast will be aired live on local television stations.

As part of a partnership with the Arizona Broadcasters Association, the hour-long conversation will air commercial free on more than 50 local TV, radio stations and news websites statewide, allowing all Arizonans to be part of a shared dialogue.

Also joining the conversation will be Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, Arizona National Guard Major General Michael McGuire and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman.

“Basic information about COVID-19 is everywhere, but our goal is to cut through the clutter, eliminate any misinformation and let everyone in Arizona be part of an important conversation with our state leaders,” said Arizona Broadcasters Association President and CEO Chris Kline. “Arizona broadcasters are coming together in these unprecedented times and we hope it’s a model for everyone in Arizona to do the same.”

There will be no live audience at the town hall given the current climate, however virtual questions from the public can be submitted in advance through local television and radio stations across the state.

This first-of-its kind event will broadcast with support from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University and RIESTER ad agency in Phoenix.

As a public service, The Williams-Grand Canyon News is offering coronavirus coverage relating to public safety free of charge. Support The Republic by subscribing to williamsnews.com.

