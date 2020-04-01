AIA cancels remainder of high school athletics

ARIZONA — Gov. Doug Ducey announced March 30 the cessation of all on-campus learning at the state’s schools through the spring semester. This decision includes all school-sponsored extracurricular sports and activities. As such, the remainder of the AIA spring season and championships have been cancelled.

“This is an unfortunate circumstance for all of our member schools, students and coaches,” said AIA Executive Director David Hines. “We know this decision was a hard one, but one that was necessary to assist in the well-being of everyone across Arizona. We hope everyone stays healthy and focused on what the next chapter will bring.”

AIA sports at all levels are cancelled for the remainder of the school year. Additionally, all activities are cancelled, including official esports competitions. Esports teams may continue to compete in scrimmage mode only via PlayVS.

The 2020 Champions Gala is still scheduled to take place, however it will only be done through a virtual platform. Until details of the event are finalized, school administrators and coaches can continue to nominate their very deserving student-athletes through April 3 at http://aiaonline.org/awards/nomination-forms.

“We really feel for everyone involved with our schools,” AIA Executive Board President Jeannine Brandel added. “So many have worked very hard for their chance to win a state championship, especially this year’s seniors.”

Information provided by the AIA.