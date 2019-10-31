OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
OPINION
SPORTS
FEATURES
Out Of The Past
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, Nov. 01
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings face Arete Prep in 1A State quarterfinals Nov. 1

The Vikings face Arete Prep in the quarterfinals of the 1A State Championships Nov.1 at 6 p.m. at WHS. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

The Vikings face Arete Prep in the quarterfinals of the 1A State Championships Nov.1 at 6 p.m. at WHS. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: October 31, 2019 11:43 a.m.

The Williams Vikings are headed to their first game in the 1A State Championship playoffs this Friday, Nov. 1 at Williams High School. The game against Arete Prep kicks off at 6 p.m. The AIA tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

The Vikings (7-1) are ranked first in the 1A 8-man football rankings. They are followed by Bagdad (7-1) and Superior (7-1). Arete Prep (5-3) is ranked sixth.

If the Vikings win, they will play again Nov. 8 in the semifinals at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.

Graphic

1A State Football championship brackets

2019 AIA State Football Championships Conference 1A

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Lady Vikes head to 1A State volleyball tournament Nov. 3
Lady Vikes stopped in first round at state tourney
Lady Vikes fall at state softball semifinals
Vikings earn bye, face Joseph City in second round at home Oct. 26
Betting on experience: Vikings return ready to chase state championship

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Websites