Vikings face Arete Prep in 1A State quarterfinals Nov. 1
Originally Published: October 31, 2019 11:43 a.m.
The Williams Vikings are headed to their first game in the 1A State Championship playoffs this Friday, Nov. 1 at Williams High School. The game against Arete Prep kicks off at 6 p.m. The AIA tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The Vikings (7-1) are ranked first in the 1A 8-man football rankings. They are followed by Bagdad (7-1) and Superior (7-1). Arete Prep (5-3) is ranked sixth.
If the Vikings win, they will play again Nov. 8 in the semifinals at Coronado High School in Scottsdale.
