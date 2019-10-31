Game and Fish releases 2020 spring draw results
PHOENIX — The wait is over for hopeful hunters who applied for a 2020 spring hunt permit-tag.
To view draw results for the spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunting seasons, applicants should log in to their Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) portal account. Don’t have a free account? Simply click on the “My Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page, then select the “Register” option and fill in the required fields.
Draw results also can be accessed by calling AZGFD’s automated telephone system at (602) 942-3000 and pressing “2.” All hunt permit-tags will be mailed by Nov. 29.
A total of 50,291 applicants vied for 34,082 total hunt permit-tags issued through AZGFD’s first draw in which applications were only accepted online. For those who were unsuccessful, a list of more than 6,100 leftover hunt permit-tags is expected to be posted next week at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
AZGFD will begin accepting paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags Monday, Nov. 18 — by mail only — at 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086, Attn.: Draw/First Come. Leftover hunt permit-tags will be available for purchase on a “first come, first served” basis beginning Monday, Nov. 25, at all department offices.
For those who qualify, military hunts may be available at Camp Navajo. Visit https://dema.az.gov/army-national-guard/camp-navajo/garrison-operations/camp-navajo-hunting-information
Information provided by AZGFD
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Pittman Valley man arrested for possession of child pornography
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Bill Williams Mountain Men seek return to local roots
- NewLife Forest Products hosts official ground breaking for Windfall Mill
- Helicopter logging begins next week on Bill Williams
- Eat, drink and be scary: Halloween events galore in Williams
- The World Famous Sultana: 60 years of ale and entertainment
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Red Lake man arrested for murder of wife and sister-in-law
- Victims and suspect identified in Williams murders
- John Moore announces run for U.S. House of Representatives
- Full steam ahead: Grand Canyon Railway celebrates 30 years
- Williams Police officers recognized for life saving actions during 911 call
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Hanging on by a thread: Manterola, Auza and Pouquette families shape northern Arizona sheep industry
- Construction continues on I-17 interchange at McConnell Bridge in Flagstaff
- Godspeed: Officer Robert Anderson says goodbye to Williams
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: