Fri, Nov. 01
Game and Fish releases 2020 spring draw results

Originally Published: October 31, 2019 1:12 p.m.

PHOENIX — The wait is over for hopeful hunters who applied for a 2020 spring hunt permit-tag.

To view draw results for the spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear hunting seasons, applicants should log in to their Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) portal account. Don’t have a free account? Simply click on the “My Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the www.azgfd.gov home page, then select the “Register” option and fill in the required fields.

Draw results also can be accessed by calling AZGFD’s automated telephone system at (602) 942-3000 and pressing “2.” All hunt permit-tags will be mailed by Nov. 29.

A total of 50,291 applicants vied for 34,082 total hunt permit-tags issued through AZGFD’s first draw in which applications were only accepted online. For those who were unsuccessful, a list of more than 6,100 leftover hunt permit-tags is expected to be posted next week at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.

AZGFD will begin accepting paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags Monday, Nov. 18 — by mail only — at 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086, Attn.: Draw/First Come. Leftover hunt permit-tags will be available for purchase on a “first come, first served” basis beginning Monday, Nov. 25, at all department offices.

For those who qualify, military hunts may be available at Camp Navajo. Visit https://dema.az.gov/army-national-guard/camp-navajo/garrison-operations/camp-navajo-hunting-information

Information provided by AZGFD

